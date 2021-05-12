Virginia begins rolling out $20M in Volkswagen money for electric school buses

Electrifying school bus fleets “is another important part of our comprehensive approach to reducing climate pollution,” said DEQ Director David Paylor in a statement.

Transportation emissions are responsible for almost half of Virginia’s greenhouse gas emissions, one of the primary drivers of climate change.

According to data provided by the governor’s office, approximately 99% of Virginia’s public school buses use diesel.

Many are also aging. Per the Virginia Department of Education’s 2019-20 inventory, nearly 5,000 of the commonwealth’s almost 17,000 diesel school buses are model year 2006 or older.

In rolling out the Volkswagen funding, “there will be priority given to the oldest diesel buses out there,” DEQ air quality planner Angela Conroy said during a Monday presentation on the program.

The $20 million will be disbursed in rounds, with $9.25 million now available for districts to replace diesel buses with electric ones and $750,000 allotted for propane-powered buses.

The state will cover the price difference between an electric or propane bus and an equivalent diesel bus, with the districts paying what they would otherwise have paid for a diesel replacement.

During the 2020 and 2021 General Assembly sessions, proposals to establish Dominion Energy-led programs that could have put as many as 1,200 electric school buses on Virginia roads failed despite extensive behind-the-scenes efforts by top Democrats. Among other arguments, opponents objected to utility ratepayers funding electric school bus conversions.