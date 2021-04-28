Virginia AG’s office vows report on Parole Board probe will be independent

The final report found the Parole Board violated its own policies and state law by not sending a timely notification of Martin’s pending parole to the Richmond prosecutor’s office and not doing enough to allow the family of the slain officer to offer meaningful input on the board’s decision. The Northam administration has disputed those findings and accused the IG’s office of being biased against Martin.

The governor’s office has pledged to make the final report public. The approval for the third-party investigation stipulates that the report must go to Gov. Ralph Northam and General Assembly leaders from both parties in both chambers. The attorney general’s office also helped vet the information gathered by investigators in the IG’s office, a process that may have determined what information in the draft report was left out of the final version.

Republicans contend the attorney general’s involvement presents a conflict of interest, because his lawyers were advising both the IG’s office and the Parole Board on how to handle the Martin investigation. They’ve called for a General Assembly-led investigation with a stronger focus on the Parole Board, but Democrats have resisted a probe led by politicians in a high-stakes election year.