Various bills from local legislators nearing their way to becoming law

"I was disappointed that my bill concerning mental health services for students was tabled and sent to the Joint Oversight Committee. I am hopeful they will find a way to address the fact that Virginia schools were having these services denied at unprecedented rates even before COVID,” Bell said.

The bill’s passage would have required an additional 1,000 students to be served at a cost of $5 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the legislation’s financial impact statement.

Bell introduced an amendment to the state budget that adds $5 million to public education, according to Capital News Service. The money would provide free public education as deemed by the Individuals with Disabilities Act. The proposed budget for state education assistance in 2022 is $7.8 billion.

Most of Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, crossed over to the House of Delegates and subsequently received approval from that chamber, though mostly via bloc vote. However, one of Deeds’ bills aimed at preventing gun violence did not make it out of the Senate.

SB 1250 sought to require a state background check before an individual can rent a firearm. According to committee testimony, the bill was prompted by the recent deaths of two men by their own hand at a firing range.