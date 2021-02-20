Various bills from local legislators appear headed for governor's consideration

The bill proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022. Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

"I was disappointed that my bill concerning mental health services for students was tabled and sent to the Joint Oversight Committee. I am hopeful they will find a way to address the fact that Virginia schools were having these services denied at unprecedented rates even before COVID,” Bell said.

The bill’s passage would have required an additional 1,000 students to be served at a cost of $5 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the legislation’s financial impact statement.

Bell introduced an amendment to the state budget that adds $5 million to public education, according to Capital News Service. The money would provide free public education as deemed by the Individuals with Disabilities Act. The proposed budget for state education assistance in 2022 is $7.8 billion.