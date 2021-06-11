Va. unemployment insurance complaints continue; businesses push for tax bailout

RICHMOND — Leaders of the Virginia Employment Commission told state lawmakers Thursday they expect to meet the terms of a legal settlement that requires them to resolve 92,000 outstanding jobless claims by Labor Day.

But state delegates and senators sitting on the General Assembly’s unemployment oversight committee said their offices continue to face a deluge of complaints from residents struggling to reach the commission.

“My phone is burning up,” said Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake. “I mean, this is my whole time — we spend all day, every day.”

Lawmakers also complained that a special line set up aimed at making it easier to reach the commission did not appear to be helping. “I have called these numbers myself,” said Del. Candi King, D-Prince William. “It is not working.”

Ellen Marie Hess, who leads the employment commission, said she is continuing to add staff. “We’re doing the work to get folks on the phones to be able to talk to your constituents, but the truth of the matter is, they don’t really want to talk to anyone at VEC,” she said. “They want their benefits. So what we’re trying to do is get through the adjudications, and we are adding adjudicators just like we are adding folks to the phones.”