Va.’s reliance on tax credits for land conservation is ‘certainly not equitable,’ review finds

RICHMOND — Nearly all of Virginia’s $1.8 billion in spending on land conservation over the past two decades has gone toward tax credits for private land, with a state agency review finding that “a large number” of those credits are likely “being used to help reduce the tax burden of high-earning individuals and corporations.”

Additionally, more than 30% of that spending, amounting to more than half a billion dollars, has gone toward land conservation in five counties: Loudoun, Albemarle, Fauquier, Culpeper and Orange. All of the counties except Loudoun have white populations far above the state average of 69.4% and all five have Black populations below the state average of 19.9%.

“In fairness, rural areas are where the land is, and many rural areas have lower minority populations,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler. “But rural places like the Eastern Shore, western Hampton Roads and some parts of Southside Virginia have higher than average African American populations and are not even in the top 10 localities” for tax credit spending.

The findings were presented by Strickler this week to the state’s Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequality in Virginia Law, a body convened by Gov. Ralph Northam “to examine the intersection between institutional racism and economic inequality.”