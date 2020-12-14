UVa's Howard reflects on revision of state constitution he led 50 years ago

However, none of these arguments held much sway and when the votes were counted, the new constitution was approved with 72% in favor. According to Howard, in some places, such as Fairfax County and Lexington, the "yes" votes were as high as 85%, and only a few localities, all of them on the North Carolina line, voted "no."

Now, 50 years after the vote, Howard said he does see some parallels between the political climate of 1970 and that of 2020, including efforts to remove Confederate monuments, most of which were erected in the same era that produced the 1902 constitution.

“The revisers who produced the 1971 constitution were taking the first steps — hardly the final steps — toward a more just and equitable society,” he said. “That is why they put so much emphasis on equity and quality in public education. That is why they banned government discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex.”

Progress on racial issues requires, of course, many actions from the government and citizens, Howard said.

“Virginia's constitution cannot, by any means, be the full answer,” he said. “But it sets the tone and furnishes the foundation for a better future.”