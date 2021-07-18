UVa experts: Getting more adults immunized best way to protect Virginia's youth from COVID-19

For Bell, it underscores the importance of individual vaccination, a message many public health experts worry has gotten lost in the later stages of the state and national campaign. Much of the early messaging around vaccines focused on herd immunity — the idea that with enough people vaccinated, COVID-19 eventually would stop circulating.

But some officials have become less than enamored with the concept as a way to promote vaccination. One reason, Bell said, is that there’s no clear understanding of how many people need to be protected to actually attain herd immunity. The more contagious a disease, the larger the percentage of the population. And with variants now making up the vast majority of infections, officials have been raising their estimates.

“The problem is that it tends to simplify it down to, ‘What’s the percent that we need to get protection?’” he said. “And it’s much more complicated than that.” It also tends to gloss over the impact that vaccinations can have at the local level. By early May, for example, researchers were estimating that Northern Virginia could avoid another surge in cases thanks to high uptake in the region.