Unlike some hunting dogs, ‘right to retrieve’ debate keeps coming back

RICHMOND — A unique Virginia law dating to 1938 that allows hunters to go on other landowners’ property without permission to retrieve hunting dogs continues to raise hackles throughout the eastern part of the state and could be put in jeopardy by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“Right to retrieve” has been causing strife for more than a decade between hunters who use dogs to track their quarry — most often deer — and landowners onto whose property the dogs sometimes stray.

It’s likely to continue to do so. On Monday, the Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources in a special meeting voted to defer any action on part of a resolution that would have asked the General Assembly to consider amending the law to add a landowner notification requirement under certain circumstances, while also affirming the right to retrieve.

“I don’t think there’s much this board has to do with whether or not the General Assembly is going to consider a statutory amendment,” said board Chairman John Daniel. “I think this is clearly going to be an issue in the General Assembly.”