Toscano book emphasizes important role state governments play

“Whether it's MSNBC, Fox, CNN, or The Washington Post, we have people basically segmenting themselves into two separate tribes: one that is the Democratic Party and the other that's the Republican Party,” he said. “How do we bring it back to the days off crossover and compromise? Well, that's going to be difficult because we leaders in both parties essentially have to try to find ways to break down that polarization, and that's gonna take a while.”

Though a veteran of public service, Toscano said he learned a lot while writing the book, including the importance and nuanced variations of state constitutions. One of these differences is the ability in some states for citizens to draft an initiative petition, a petition signed by a certain number of registered voters that can force a state government to enact a law or hold a public vote.

“It just sets up different dynamics in different states and explains why some states act one way and other states act another,” he said. “I knew some of these nuances when I went to Richmond, but I didn't really appreciate them in quite the same way as I did when I started writing this book.”