Starbucks proposed for U.S. 29 across from Walmart

Another Starbucks could be coming to Albemarle County.

A developer is proposing to build a Starbucks with a drive-thru on U.S. 29 across from Walmart.

The county’s Architectural Review Board will review the initial site plan for the project at its virtual meeting Monday.

There is currently an office building on the site, which is about 0.7 acres. Early last year, the property at 2231 Seminole Lane was rezoned from Commercial Office to Highway Commercial, but a proposed use for the property was not given at the time.

County staffers recommended that the ARB, which regulates the design of development along entrance corridors, recommends approval of the initial site plan without conditions. Staff also recommended a number of revisions to the proposed plan before any final approvals, including more specifics about the building and landscaping.

Currently, Starbucks locations at Pantops, Fifth Street and the former Wells Fargo bank off U.S. 29 near Best Buy also have drive-thrus.

Last year, the county’s ARB also approved changes to the 29th Place shopping center Starbucks, at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Berkmar Drive. The store will be relocated to the other end of the building and a drive-thru will be added.