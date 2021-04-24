Staffing shortages are overwhelming Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals

Since 2017, there’s been a statewide decline in temporary detention orders, which mandate mental health evaluations and treatment. But the share of TDO admissions at state hospitals has increased — what many say is the result of fewer private facilities willing to accept patients with behavioral health concerns.

“In a lot of instances, private providers and private hospitals are saying ‘We can’t take this person’ because they don’t have enough staff or whatever issue is there,” Barker said. “But it’s not as if their beds are all full.”

Land said that pattern of growth was unsustainable for state-run facilities, which were originally designed to serve chronic, longer-term patients. In some cases, staff have been forced to find space for patients on cots in hallways or common rooms, making patients vulnerable to victimization and compromising their treatment.

One of the biggest concerns is that state hospitals won’t be able to keep up with the growth. At full staffing, the facilities count around 5,500 employees. With roughly one-fifth of positions unfilled, current staff are cumulatively taking on hundreds of hours of overtime — or receiving supplemental help from contract workers, whose pay is often two to three times more expensive.