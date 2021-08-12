School bus drivers left in limbo as state demands they pay back unemployment benefits

The state disputes that all of the school bus drivers who are being asked to repay the benefits were entitled to the aid in the first place.

Healy said some drivers who don’t typically work summers also applied for and received benefits. And she said some drivers applied and began receiving checks even as they continued to be paid by their local school district.

“They said they were making zero and they were still getting a paycheck,” Healy said. “I don’t like to use the word fraud, but that’s the term.”

Like Healy, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Employment Commission, Joyce Fogg, said the cases must be reviewed individually. “It will depend on the term of their contract, work history for number of summers worked,” Fogg said.

While the state works through the cases, bus drivers like Riblett say they feel like they’re living in financial limbo, uncertain how they’ll come up with the money the state has demanded from them.

Healy said her office has tried to communicate to drivers who are likely to receive repayment waivers via the school district that employ them. She said her message is not to stress because so far the state has “not collected a dime in overpayment.”