Rio Road corridor study, planning project officially kicks off

At a virtual kickoff event Thursday for a corridor study and plan for Rio Road, community members questioned how the study will incorporate future growth in the area.
The study will mainly focus on Rio Road from near its intersection with Glenwood Station Lane to the intersection with the John W. Warner Parkway.
Residents in the area have long expressed concerns with traffic along the corridor, and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors last year supported moving forward with a study and plan for Rio Road.
Bruce Dotson, a former county planning commissioner, said in a question-and-answer session at the meeting that shared-use paths, multimodal opportunities and green space are all essential ways that the corridor could be improved as the county moves forward.
“But unless there is priority given to vehicular capacity and safety under build-out conditions, the issues that concern many of the public will be missed,” he said. “Does the work scope give a high priority to traffic impacts of build-out development?”
Daniel Hyer with Line and Grade, which completed a study of the Avon Street Extended corridor and is working with county Community Development Department staff on the Rio study and a plan, said yes, and that it’s a high priority.
“A large part of this is actually working with projects that we know are happening along the corridor and planning accordingly,” Hyer said. “ And also doing our best to predict and have the foresight to say which developments are still growing and which ones are coming, and also to make suggestions about land use in the future along the corridor.”
County staff expect the plan to take about a year to complete, and that work began in November and December with background and document review and an assessment of existing conditions. The next step will be the defining or vision phase, where concept designs and alternatives will be developed and considered.
The plan ultimately will be adopted into the county’s Comprehensive Plan and the Places 29 Master Plan, and also will be used to guide decisions for improvements within the corridor,
“Our initial demographic analysis of this area reveals that the corridor is very diverse in terms of population, race, age, income, homeownership status and transportation service needs,” said David Benish, a county development process manager. “We do want to ensure to the greatest extent possible that this plan considers the perspectives and wellbeing of all the residents and user groups, and that that is reflected in the recommendations of this plan.”
When asked during a live poll at the meeting what they would most like to see along the corridor, 18 meeting attendees responded and 95% said more safety improvements, 37% said more environmental stewardship, 16% said more public spaces and 5% said more retail destinations. Attendees could pick more than one answer.
Hyer said the corridor has been looked at in other studies, such as traffic studies for development proposals, but it's been looked at in silos.
“One of the intents of this study is to begin to organize all of this information in some cohesive and unified understanding,” he said.
Hyer said traffic volumes along the road are about 29,000 to 30,000 vehicles a day.
He overlaid vehicular access management maps and vehicular accident data maps, showing that two areas of high concern are Rio's intersections with Old Brook Road and Hillsdale Drive, and also down along “gasoline alley” near the intersection with Greenbrier Drive.
“If you're talking about safety, if you're talking about users in the corridor being able to navigate it safely — this is [pedestrians], bikes and vehicles — these would be two areas we would very likely want to spend time looking at and wanting to correct,” Hyer said.
Benish said officials know community members have concerns about the geographic area the study is focusing on, and that it doesn’t extend to the city limits, but that this is the area being studied based on the resources available right now.
“We hear people's concern about the remainder of Rio Road East, and we are working on ways to try to address that in the future,” he said.
John Springett asked if new developments and rezoning requests will be put on hold until the study is completed.
Benish said the county doesn’t have the ability to put applications on hold if they are by-right development, which do not need approval by the Board of Supervisors, or if they are a request for a rezoning.
“We don't have the ability to put on hold a rezoning. We have to review them under the timeframe stipulated by the state code,” he said. “But information from studies like this are very important to how we evaluate those proposals, particularly in discretionary decisions by the Board of Supervisors.”
The county is collecting feedback and posting information at publicinput.com/riocorridor.