Rio Road corridor study, planning project officially kicks off

At a virtual kickoff event Thursday for a corridor study and plan for Rio Road, community members questioned how the study will incorporate future growth in the area.

The study will mainly focus on Rio Road from near its intersection with Glenwood Station Lane to the intersection with the John W. Warner Parkway.

Residents in the area have long expressed concerns with traffic along the corridor, and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors last year supported moving forward with a study and plan for Rio Road.

Bruce Dotson, a former county planning commissioner, said in a question-and-answer session at the meeting that shared-use paths, multimodal opportunities and green space are all essential ways that the corridor could be improved as the county moves forward.

“But unless there is priority given to vehicular capacity and safety under build-out conditions, the issues that concern many of the public will be missed,” he said. “Does the work scope give a high priority to traffic impacts of build-out development?”

Daniel Hyer with Line and Grade, which completed a study of the Avon Street Extended corridor and is working with county Community Development Department staff on the Rio study and a plan, said yes, and that it’s a high priority.