Republican Hamilton kicks off campaign for 57th House District

Hamilton, 33, moved to Charlottesville this year from California by way of Fairfax because of the COVID restrictions in the Golden State. He attended George Mason University as an undergraduate and has a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He spent part of his childhood in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

“I moved out here because I'm a lover of history, and I visited Charlottesville many times before,” he said in the interview, adding that the area has less traffic than Northern Virginia. “... Charlottesville has a lot of history to offer, and I want to experience a different part of Virginia.”

During his kickoff speech, Hamilton addressed his journey to Charlottesville and how he was not here during the 2017 Unite the Rally.

“The lady who was hit by the car, very tragic that she passed away,” he said.

He went on to say that there needs to be a focus on preserving the nation’s history and that he wants to create more monuments and statues dedicated to the diversity of America such as of Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez.

In Market Street Park, for example, he said there could be a statue of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant erected next to the one of Gen. Robert E. Lee or one of the African American soldiers who fought for the Confederacy and the Union.