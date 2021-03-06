Republican Hamilton kicks off campaign for 57th House District

Acknowledging he faces an uphill battle, Philip Andrew Hamilton kicked off his campaign Saturday to turn the 57th House District red.
Hamilton, who moved to Charlottesville this year, said he’s the first Republican to run for the seat in 16 years. The 57th District includes all of the city of Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County and is currently represented by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville.
“In 2021, everything changes,” he said. “We are going to have an earthquake of support here.”
Hudson won the Democratic primary in 2019 in a landslide and said in an interview Saturday that she’s planning to seek re-election for another two-year term. Former Del. David J. Toscano, D-Charlottesville, held the seat for 14 years.
Hamilton’s Contract for Virginia platform includes term limits; support for marijuana legalization; rolling back the state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation measures such as the curfew and mask mandate; and supporting the Second Amendment and the U.S. Constitution. He also said the state must pursue racial justice and criminal justice reforms.
“I’ll be fighting for all Virginians,” he said.
Hamilton is a historian who publishes at HamiltonHistoricalRecords.com and also works in legal services as a court runner and process server. Additionally, he works in sales for AT&T.
In an interview after the event, he said he had a chance to flip the deeply Democratic district because he’s not a traditional Republican, pointing to his support of legalizing marijuana, among other stances.
About 25 people attended the kickoff event at the Albemarle County Circuit Courthouse and most of the attendees did not wear masks or social distance. Hamilton added during the interview that it’s time to start reopening businesses and to give freedom back to the people.
A supporter of individual liberties, Hamilton said he would introduce a bill to repeal the law adopted last year that gave localities the power to remove Confederate monuments and to allow the state to sue localities that remove such statues.
“While what [the statues themselves] represent upset some folks, history itself is offensive,” he said, adding that context needs to be added to the existing structures.
Because of that law change, Albemarle County removed its Confederate statue in September. Charlottesville is awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia before moving forward on removing its two statues.
Hamilton, 33, moved to Charlottesville this year from California by way of Fairfax because of the COVID restrictions in the Golden State. He attended George Mason University as an undergraduate and has a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He spent part of his childhood in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
“I moved out here because I'm a lover of history, and I visited Charlottesville many times before,” he said in the interview, adding that the area has less traffic than Northern Virginia. “... Charlottesville has a lot of history to offer, and I want to experience a different part of Virginia.”
During his kickoff speech, Hamilton addressed his journey to Charlottesville and how he was not here during the 2017 Unite the Rally.
“The lady who was hit by the car, very tragic that she passed away,” he said.
He went on to say that there needs to be a focus on preserving the nation’s history and that he wants to create more monuments and statues dedicated to the diversity of America such as of Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez.
In Market Street Park, for example, he said there could be a statue of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant erected next to the one of Gen. Robert E. Lee or one of the African American soldiers who fought for the Confederacy and the Union.
Since the new law went into effect, Virginia have removed more Confederate monuments than any other state, with 71 coming down, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“We have to stop that,” said Hamilton, who started a Facebook page, “All Historical Statues Matter.” “We need to put back the monuments that were taken down.”
Hudson said Hamilton’s campaign represents everything she’s not.
“He's spreading dangerous lies about election fraud; I've delivered legislation to empower voters and combat corruption,” she said. “He wants to cling to Confederate symbols of hate. I helped secure our community’s right to an honest account of our history.”
Overall, Hudson said she’s proud of the work done in her first term.
“I plan to work hard to reach voters safely throughout the campaign cycle,” she said.
That means she’ll continue weekly virtual town halls with constituents, as well as responding to emails, phone calls and social media posts.
“When we're all vaccinated, and when it's safe to be out and about in public, I will absolutely be out and about with my constituents, but not until it's safe,” she said. “I respect our community enough to put our health and safety first.”
Hamilton's nearly two-hour kickoff event included a range of speakers, including retired Army Col. Sergio de la Peña, who is running for governor. Many of the speakers were also Republican candidates for office and talked about the federal COVID-19 relief act, online censorship and the need for election reforms and a return to law and order, referencing the marches for racial justice that occurred in force last summer.
Frank Esposito, with the Convention of the States Project, was the only speaker aside from Hamilton from the area. The project seeks to call a convention of the states as allowed under the Constitution as a way to limit the power of the federal government.
Esposito and Mike Dickinson, a Republican candidate for the 68th House District, directly criticized Hudson. Esposito said Hudson was not responsive to his questions, and Dickinson said Hudson, who has a doctorate in economics, has no street smarts.
“She has no ability to know how businesses actually work because a lot of the time — most of the time in fact — business theory on books and paper, it doesn't work in real life,” he said.
Hudson said in the interview that she’s delivered results for the district.
“I’ve helped protect and expand housing, health care and clean energy in our community,” she said. “I’ve put my training as an economist to work for our community every day.”
During the recent General Assembly session, Hudson authored legislation for unemployment reform that was passed after hearing from hundreds of people who had problems getting payments through the program.
"I've worked really hard to be actively engaged with our community, to take the best ideas and energy from our community to Richmond, and bring back results that serve our community's needs," she said.
At the kickoff, Hamilton and de la Pena said there was a need for election reform given questions about the 2020 election. Aside from the problem of dead people on voting rolls, they were not specific about their concerns. No court or investigation thus far has found evidence of fraud that would’ve changed the outcome of the presidential election.
Hamilton said he peacefully demonstrated at the Jan. 6 rally at the U.S Capitol, which was held, in part, to protest the certification of the election results.
“What happened at the Capitol riots was very unfortunate,” he said. “I saw the broken glass at the Capitol, people who had gotten shot with rubber bullets and people who were bleeding from their cheeks. … I condemn violence on both sides.”
At the end of his speech Saturday, Hamilton said he has a better vision for Virginia.
“It's a vision of freedom — greater freedom for all Virginians,” he said.