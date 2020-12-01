Redactions to watchdog report on Parole Board came after governor’s office got notice of FOIA requests

The weekend passed.

Early on the morning of July 27, a Monday, an OSIG staffer said the report had been delayed and the office was waiting on “the go-ahead from Mike” to release it.

A few hours later, the inspector general’s office received a new communication from Chapman. She said she had “received information” the inspector general would be distributing the report on her board to “the public/media in response to a FOIA request.” Chapman told Westfall “most of the information you received from us” was exempt from FOIA.

“Based on the report that was presented, it is unclear to us what information you plan to redact from the report,” Chapman wrote, copying Moran and Zamotsny. “Please note that the Parole Board maintains its FOIA exclusions and by providing the information requested (which was mandatory for us to provide) we have not waived our FOIA protections.”

The records show Moran and Zamostny were communicating with Chapman about half an hour before she sent her message to OSIG invoking the Parole Board’s FOIA exemption. Officials redacted the text of most of those emails before giving them to The Mercury.