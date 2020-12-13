Rail advocates hope Virginia’s new authority will take ‘politics out of our rail policy’

“We’re bringing a lot of resources to the table in terms of state, regional and local transportation dollars, but we certainly can’t do this alone. We still need a strong federal partner. The agreements that we have in place hopefully position us well to bring in more federal funding to make all of these plans happen.”

As soon as Biden’s victory became official, images of possible nationwide high-speed rail systems began circulating on social media. However, calls from activists for as much as $1 trillion in rail investment to serve as the cornerstone of a potential Green New Deal ignore the fact that Biden rejected that degree of spending as a candidate just months ago.

“I would love to see those excited about climate policy get more involved in transportation,” Zimmerman said. “We have to think of a future for Virginia in which transit and rail are bigger pieces of our transportation network than just sitting on I-95 for hours. Public transportation yields far larger economic growth and has a much more holistic community and climate impact than everybody just driving around their own electric car.”

Fisette also said there’s much more to be done to make Virginia’s transportation safer and greener.