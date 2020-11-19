Q&A: Why Kirk Cox thinks he can win the governor’s mansion in an ever-bluer Virginia

And I’ll say it over and over again, you can ask any delegate how many calls they get on issues dealing with the Virginie Employment Commission, unemployment, everything else — and they never get back with us. Maybe that’s not the most exciting thing in the world, but I had a guy today stop me in church — a really good man who has been waiting for almost two months to hear from adjudication. He gets this letter today that says he’s turned down. Well, it’s not him. It’s a guy with the same name and a different social security number. So he’s scared whether or not he wants to call back because they’re so poorly run he’s afraid that if he calls back and says, ‘Hey, I’m a different guy,’ that that will actually effect his case. I’m sorry, when you’re getting that kind of response from folks just stopping you every day in droves to say how poorly things are run — a governor effects that dramatically. And knowing that and putting good administrators in and people who really are competent and not political to run things are a great failing of this governor. This is not a well-run administration.