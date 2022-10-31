PVCC, UVa report identifies nearly 10,00 struggling families in Charlottesville region

Nearly 10,000 families in the Charlottesville region are living below the financial threshold for survival.

The status of struggling families in the Charlottesville region was detailed in this year’s Orange Dot 5.0 report, which Piedmont Virginia Community College and the Equity Center at the University of Virginia released last week. Report authors pulled data from the city of Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson Counties.

While 10,000 is 10,000 too many, it's actually a 25% improvement since the first Orange Dot report was published in 2011.

Since 2011, the report has provided data on the gap between the necessary income to be self-sufficient compared to actual family income. The report cites steady increases in housing costs and past policies that suppress investment, opportunity and wealth in Black and low-income communities.

“The most recent Orange Dot report shows that these intentional efforts are paying off,” said PVCC Dean of Community Self-Sufficiency Programs Ridge Schuyler. “When I wrote the first Orange Dot report in 2011, 20% to 22% of families were struggling and now it’s down to 14%. That’s a 25% decline in the number of struggling families in the area.”

The Orange Dot 5.0 report identifies 9,413 - 14% - of Greater Charlottesville families that make under $35,000 a year, making it nearly impossible to afford the basic necessities of life. The authors of the report concluded that $35,000 is the threshold for families to afford sufficient food, shelter, clothing, medical care and child care in the region.

“One thing we tried to demonstrate in the report was the rise in expenses to cover basic needs,” said Director of Equitable Analysis at the Equity Center Michele Claibourn. “Those things, in particular housing, have increased in the last 10 years, so the threshold for living is going to be higher than $35,000 at this point in time.”

For reference, the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund provides affordable housing units to households making up to 80% of the area’s median income. The household AMI in the city is $93,700, meaning that $74,950 is 80% of the median income.

Families making less than 80% are also eligible for the limited affordable housing in the area.

The average home cost in Albemarle County is $464,000, which is 31% more than a family earning the median household income can afford according to the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors 2nd Quarter report.

“The cost of housing dictates how much you need to earn in order to make ends meet,” Schuyler said. “As the cost of housing goes up, the kinds of jobs that we have with the salary that our job seekers need are also going up. This makes these jobs harder and harder to find."

Instead of requiring two months of workforce development training for entry-level positions, some industries with jobs in high-demand may now require a 12-month program for those same skills, Schuyler says.

The report named Buckingham County as the community with the highest population of struggling families, with about 4,745 - or 28% - households bringing in less than $35,000 per year. The report also found that Louisa County contains the lowest population of struggling families at 3,107 - 8%.

The report illustrates a years-long income gap that has divided Black and white neighborhoods for decades.

While 32% of Black families live below the financial survival threshold, 11% of white families in the region make less than $35,000 per year.

“The main harmful policy has been redlining or restrictive covenants that prevented Black families from buying homes or from buying in certain neighborhoods,” Schuyler said. “While we have eliminated that policy, it echoes down the generations because people were not allowed to invest in communities that had more amenities. These kinds of policies, even when you get rid of them, reverberate.”

The number of struggling families in the region has reduced by 25% since the first Orange Dot report was published in 2011. Although the reduction is a clear improvement, Schuyler says nearly 10,000 families is too high a number for such a prosperous region. He also says nearly 10,000 are not too many to help survive without struggle.

Orange Dot paved the way for Network2Work, a PVCC-based initiative that connects job seekers with an employer and provider network to match community members with family-sustaining jobs and careers. The program also partners with neighborhood-based volunteers throughout the region to ensure that seekers feel comfortable sharing their needs with friendly and familiar faces.

“Our goal is for individuals and families to live a completely different life through the power of education and a targeted career path,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in a press release on Thursday. “Through the collective efforts of community partners in support of our neighbors striving for self-sufficiency, we can help them achieve their goal."

The Equity Center at UVa teamed up with PVCC and Network2Work in the inaugural version of the now-yearly Orange Dot report.

“We’re really excited to partner with [PVCC] and help them create the report more frequently and do it in more expansive ways,” Claibourn said. “This is a really big resource for the community, so if we can make it happen more easily that’s exactly what we want to do.”

The new partnership will produce updated reports each spring using the most recent information in the American Community Survey from the U.S. Census.