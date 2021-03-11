Push to end marijuana prohibition this year instead of 2024 hinges on Northam

Likewise, Lucas, Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, and other lawmakers have taken to social media to urge Northam to make amendments. Scott said in an interview he was trying to be a “good teammate” by not raising the issue when the measure was before the General Assembly, citing intense disagreement between House and Senate lawmakers that nearly derailed the entire bill.

But now that the legislation has cleared the two chambers and is before Northam, he said he’s hoping a better compromise can be worked out.

Scott said his position has been influenced by the court records showing disparate enforcement has continued since lawmakers voted to decriminalize the drug last year. The data, which was first obtained from the Supreme Court of Virginia’s Office of the Executive Secretary by the coalition of advocacy groups, shows police around the state issued more than 4,500 citations in the second half of last year.

And in most localities, Black people were far more likely than White people to receive a citation, an analysis of the data by the Virginia Mercury found. The disparity was particularly stark just north of Richmond in Hanover County, where Black people make up just 10 percent of the population but accounted for more than 60 percent of the 240 tickets issued.