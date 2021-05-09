Pandemic eviction protections could expire this summer

“Without getting into a lot of the details, we certainly don’t want our state of emergency to go any longer than it needs to be,” Northam said. “We want to put COVID-19 behind us, but there are some details we need to work through, one being eviction.”

Representatives of landlords praised the state’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which has paid more than $150 million in back rent since the program was established and helped about 30,000 households, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

But landlords say it’s time for the mandate that landlords participate in the program and apply on behalf of tenants to expire.

“At some point, we have to move back to the way things work and we need to get back to where contracts that were legally entered into are upheld by the courts without intrusion from government,” said Patrick McCloud, director of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, who argued that landlords already are incentivized to participate in the program because evictions are costly.

“Policymakers seem to continually think landlords want to evict people,” he said. “Landlords don’t want to evict people; landlords want to get paid for the services they provide.”