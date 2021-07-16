Ordained minister, business owner Joshua Throneburg enters 5th District race

“My campaign is going to focus on racial justice, because justice is a huge part of what the Bible teaches and that is not a part of our lived reality right now in this country,” he said. “I'm going to talk a lot about reinvesting in rural communities, because in a lot of ways, those rural communities are places that kind of have made their way to the margins.”

The 5th District — which stretches from Rappahannock County to the city of Danville and includes much of the Charlottesville area — is largely rural, and Throneburg said he hopes to appeal to voters in those areas, as well as to voters of color, activists and faith-minded people by addressing commonalities.

Though he has not run for public office before, Throneburg said he believes his life experience has equipped him with the necessary skills to lead the district.

“I pastored for many, many years and walked with people through the highs and lows of life and through some of the most challenging experiences that they go through,” he said. “I'm a small-business owner and I feel the stress and uncertainty that comes with trying to make a living for your family and provide for them.”