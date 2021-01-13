One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 250 bypass

One person died Wednesday evening in a crash on the U.S. 250 Bypass at Locust Avenue in Charlottesville, according to authorities. There were no other injuries in the wreck, according to Charlottesville Police spokesman Tyler Hawn.

The wreck closed all lanes of the U.S. 250 Bypass between East High Street and John Warner Parkway. The road was reopened at 9:45 p.m., after crash reconstruction teams finished their work, police said.

Police declined to identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.

