Northam rejects part of police traffic stop bill

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declined to sign into law a measure designed to discourage racial profiling of motorists by police, concerned that some language could prevent authorities from pulling over vehicles for serious safety concerns.

Northam said he supports nearly all of the language in the bill, which was approved by the General Assembly in a special session focused on criminal justice and racial disparities within it.

But on Wednesday, he stopped short of signing the bill, which prevents officers from pulling drivers over on a wide array of equipment violations. The governor said officers must be allowed to pull over vehicles without working headlights at night or without brake lights, the Daily Press of Newport News reported.

Dana Schrad, with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, had asked Northam not to sign the bill, saying there would be “more crashes and more fatalities” as a result of not being able to pull drivers over.