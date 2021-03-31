Northam moves to legalize small amounts of marijuana this summer

Per the bill the legislature passed, once marijuana sales kick off in January 2024, people would be allowed to possess up to an ounce. Anyone found with more than an ounce or less than a pound would face a $25 civil penalty. Possession of more than a pound would constitute a felony.

People would be allowed to share an ounce of marijuana or less with other people, as long as there is no exchange of money or goods.

People under the age of 21 would face a $25 civil penalty for possession of any marijuana, and undergo treatment and education.

Public use of marijuana would not be allowed. Driving with an open container of marijuana would result in a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. Law enforcement would not be able to search cars based on the odor of marijuana.

As for the legal market, House and Senate lawmakers agreed to curtail “vertical integration” — the ability for one company to hold licenses for every part of the market, seed to sale. There are two exceptions: The bill would allow medical marijuana processors to hold all five licenses with certain restrictions and a $1 million contribution to the Virginia Cannabis Equity Business Loan Fund.

Micro-businesses would also be allowed to vertically integrate. The new cannabis agency would determine how small those operations should be.