Much of 250 Bypass closed due to multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle crash at Locust Avenue closed all lanes of the U.S. 250 Bypass between East High Street and John Warner Parkway Wednesday evening, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

At least four ambulances were dispatched to the scene, according to the Rescue Incident Display System. City police have not released whether any injuries resulted from the crash.

