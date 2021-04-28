More than 53,000 delegates register to vote in Virginia GOP convention

“I’ve had dozens and dozens, if not hundreds and hundreds of good Republicans who said to me, ‘I wish I could participate, I missed the deadline,’ or, ‘I’m going to be out of town,’ or, ‘Guess what, I’m in the military and I’m not going to be here,’” Youngkin said. “Shouldn’t we have 300,000 people participating in this next choice, not 50,000? That’s the way we’re going to win.”

Convention supporters had argued that, among other things, the party-run approach will allow the GOP to require the winning candidate to secure a 50% majority of votes cast through successive rounds of voting.

To accomplish that through a single ballot, each delegate will be asked to choose a first choice, second choice, third choice and so on.

If in the first round of counting, no candidate has won 50% of votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their votes are reallocated to the delegate’s second choice. The process repeats itself until a candidate wins a majority of the votes.

Additionally, the delegate votes cast by residents of each locality will be weighted to reflect participation in the 2020 presidential primary, meaning delegate votes from some cities and counties will be given greater weight and delegate votes from others will be given less weight depending on turnout.