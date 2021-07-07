Legislators weighing what to do with a $1B surplus from Virginia’s college savings program

RICHMOND — A Virginia college savings program has accumulated more than $1 billion in surplus revenue — money that potentially could be reinvested in financial aid and other higher education initiatives.

Lawmakers directed the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state watchdog agency, to study the possibility after reviewing a regularly scheduled audit of a now-discontinued program known as Prepaid529, which stopped enrolling new participants in 2019. The investment fund allowed Virginians to purchase semester-long contracts that covered future tuition and fees at both in- and out-of-state schools.

“We believe there’s a substantial amount of that surplus that can be used for other purposes,” JLARC Director Hal Greer said at the commission’s Tuesday meeting. Auditors projected the excess revenue could swell to $3.8 billion by 2044, when the program is estimated to pay out the last of its remaining contracts.

Some of that overfunding has been by design. Enrolling in Prepaid529 locked in tuition rates at the time of purchase and worked somewhat like a 401(k), with contributions pooled into a larger investment fund. Each contract had a built-in premium to make sure the payouts reflected future inflation or tuition increases.