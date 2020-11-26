Legal Virginia marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four

If the Old Dominion makes marijuana legal, it will follow in the footsteps of 15 states.

The legal marijuana market likely would overtake the illegal market in marijuana sales by the fourth year of legalization, JLARC said. The legal market likely could have two-thirds of sales by the fifth year of legalization. JLARC looked at the reported use rates compared with the use rates of other states to determine this figure, Brown said.

“In the first year, the minority of sales will be through the legal commercial market,” Brown said. “But then over time, particularly if supply and demand works out, you'll capture at least the majority of the full market through the legal market.”

JLARC said that if the General Assembly legalizes marijuana, the total sales tax would come out to around 25% to 30%. This figure also came from the analysis of other states and how they tax marijuana.

The industry also could, over several years, create between 11,000 and 18,000 jobs, JLARC said. Most positions would pay below Virginia’s median wage.

The revenue would cover the cost of establishing a market by year three, according to JLARC.

Northam said his administration is working with lawmakers to finalize related legislation in preparation for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session.

