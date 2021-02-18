Lawmakers weigh Hudson bill to forgive unemployment overpayments

“The whole purpose of this system being set up is to help those that are going through a hard time and all it’s done for me is given me a hard time,” he said.

Hudson’s legislation would apply only to a portion of overpayments. The state would continue attempts to recoup money paid out due to fraud or errors on the part of an applicant. It would also require people who were overpaid because of an agency error to return the money if doing so wouldn’t create an undue economic hardship.

So far, the measure has won consistent support from Democrats in the General Assembly. It passed the House of Delegates last month and is working its way through the Senate. But many Republicans have opposed the measure because it would likely lead to increased taxes for businesses, who fund the unemployment insurance program through assessments on their payrolls and are facing the possibility of massive tax increases as a result of the record jobless claims that followed the pandemic.

“I really think this sends the wrong message that we’re going to tell someone who got an overpayment that they don’t have to pay it back,” said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford. “If we do, I sure hope it doesn’t come from the trust fund. If it’s going to be assistance to Virginians, we ought to put it in the budget, we ought not do it on the backs of businesses.”