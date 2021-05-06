Jones hits Herring over ‘no empathy’ blackface admission in Democratic AG debate

Jones repeatedly argued the attorney general’s office could take a more proactive role in addressing unnecessary police violence, echoing his recent calls for Herring to do more in response to a string of police shootings in Virginia and to fully support rolling back qualified immunity doctrines that can shield police officers from civil rights lawsuits.

“When I saw the video of Derek Chauvin putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck, I felt that, painfully. I felt the bullets in my back like I was Jacob Blake who was shot in Wisconsin,” Jones said. “Virginians are demanding reforms as it relates to our justice system, which we know has vestiges of the Black codes, Jim Crow and mass incarceration. We need an attorney general who will rise to meet this moment, who won’t be silent.”

Herring defended his civil rights record, said he’s called for repealing qualified immunity at the federal level and repeatedly suggested his opponent’s assertions about what his office is and isn’t doing were off-base.

“Right after Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson I engaged with community leaders all across Virginia and then launched the largest police training initiative that our office has ever done, focusing on de-escalation and racial bias recognition,” Herring said. “I can continue to lead, as I have, in an aggressive and progressive way.”