Jaywalking decriminalization is coming, 100 years after the auto industry helped make it a crime

Doyle’s concern stems from Virginia law’s stance on contributory negligence. “What that term means is, if the person who has been hit by a car is deemed to be even 1% at fault for the crash, then that person that was run over doesn’t get a single cent of compensation,” said Doyle. “Most of the time, the driver is the one at fault, but it doesn’t matter because the car always wins and the pedestrian always loses in a crash.”

Other advocates argue decriminalization won’t trigger a spike in jaywalking because the true deterrent to pedestrians for an unsafe crossing was never a fine but rather the risk of being run over.

“I don’t think this bill will encourage even one person to jaywalk,” Haywood said. “Maybe people will behave differently when there is a cop looking directly at them at an intersection, but other than that I don’t think anything will change. Around where I live, the cops jaywalk too.”

Hope said the legislation is unlikely to cause an increase in dangerous crossings: “It doesn’t say that these infractions are no longer illegal, just that they can’t be the primary reason for someone to be stopped.”

Danger of disinvestment