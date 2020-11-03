In 7th District, Spanberger, Freitas await absentee vote count

RICHMOND — The winner remains to be determined in the 7th Congressional District, a high-dollar, closely contested election that could determine political control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, were waiting on Tuesday night for the tabulation of absentee voting, especially in the Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, because of an enormous surge in early voting that overshadowed Election Day turnout.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raising health concerns about Election Day voting, early voting was up by 240,425 votes in the 7th District over 2016, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, and it showed in relatively short lines at polling places on Tuesday.
“I do think we’ll have the results this evening,” Spanberger said as she greeted voters at the North Courthouse Road Library in Chesterfield, the next to last of seven campaign stops after beginning Election Day at J.R. Tucker High School, her alma mater in Henrico.
Early returns from Election Day voting showed Freitas ahead by more than 40,000 votes at 8:30 p.m. as almost 100 people, including families with young children, waited Tuesday at a Republican watch party at Atlas 42 in Henrico to see whether he can flip the 7th District seat.
This year, people voted early in person, by mail or, for the first time, by dropping off their absentee ballots at secure boxes at designated polling places, as Democratic majorities in the General Assembly expanded opportunities for people to cast ballots before an Election Day like no other in Virginia history.
They led the way in western Henrico and western Chesterfield, which account for 61% of the voters in the 7th District, which covers portions of 10 counties from Nottoway to Culpeper, including Orange and Louisa counties. Early voting accounted for 143,022 people in Chesterfield and 106,026 in Henrico.
The Richmond suburbs carried Spanberger to an upset victory two years ago over U.S. Rep. David Brat, a Henrico Republican. She is counting on them again in her race against Freitas while trying to improve her margins in more rural parts of the district, including Spotsylvania and Culpeper.
Spanberger and Freitas are both 41 years old with national security backgrounds, but they shared little else in common in a hard-fought election that was fueled by enormous amounts of campaign spending, including nearly $13.2 million by independent organizations.
Freitas, in his third term in the House of Delegates, benefited from $8.2 million in independent expenditures aimed primarily at discrediting Spanberger. The spending was led by Club for Growth Action, a super PAC that poured money into television ads against the first-term congresswoman, and Americans for Prosperity, which paid for door-to-door canvassing as an advantage against Democrats who generally tried to avoid it because of the public health emergency.
But Spanberger said her campaign “phone banked like we have never phone banked before.” She also raised $7.9 million for her campaign, compared to about $3.2 million for Freitas, and had almost three times as much cash on hand in mid-October.
Freitas ran a campaign that largely tracked national issues by supporting President Donald Trump and casting Spanberger as a liberal Democrat disguised as a moderate. He called for reopening the country’s economy and limiting government control over people’s lives and businesses.
She wooed independent and disenchanted Republican voters by emphasizing her differences with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and her work on behalf of constituents in a district that previously had been reliably Republican.
Spanberger also attacked Freitas for his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, especially its provisions protecting health insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions, and his support of Trump’s leadership during the pandemic.
Voters interviewed Tuesday generally split along party lines and reaction to Trump.
Alexis Meyer, 28, voted at North Courthouse Road Library and switched from Democratic to Republican, primarily because of Trump.
“I feel like he’s for the people,” she said.
Meyer said she voted for Spanberger two years ago but backed Freitas. “I didn’t like what I saw last time, so I changed my mind and went with the Republican Party,” she said.
Jordan Jackson, 26, voted in Chesterfield for Spanberger and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, primarily because of concerns, as a restaurant worker, about COVID-19.
“I like how Biden’s mind works,” he said. “He believes in science.”
Jackson said he voted for Spanberger because of her work in the CIA, as well as her policies.
“I like how she’s trying to help people,” he said.
