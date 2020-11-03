In 7th District, Spanberger, Freitas await absentee vote count

They led the way in western Henrico and western Chesterfield, which account for 61% of the voters in the 7th District, which covers portions of 10 counties from Nottoway to Culpeper, including Orange and Louisa counties. Early voting accounted for 143,022 people in Chesterfield and 106,026 in Henrico.

The Richmond suburbs carried Spanberger to an upset victory two years ago over U.S. Rep. David Brat, a Henrico Republican. She is counting on them again in her race against Freitas while trying to improve her margins in more rural parts of the district, including Spotsylvania and Culpeper.

Spanberger and Freitas are both 41 years old with national security backgrounds, but they shared little else in common in a hard-fought election that was fueled by enormous amounts of campaign spending, including nearly $13.2 million by independent organizations.

Freitas, in his third term in the House of Delegates, benefited from $8.2 million in independent expenditures aimed primarily at discrediting Spanberger. The spending was led by Club for Growth Action, a super PAC that poured money into television ads against the first-term congresswoman, and Americans for Prosperity, which paid for door-to-door canvassing as an advantage against Democrats who generally tried to avoid it because of the public health emergency.