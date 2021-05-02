How Virginia’s new redistricting commission could still draw maps that protect incumbents

But it remains to be seen how strongly the citizen members are willing to challenge the eight legislators on the panel. While the citizen members are trying to learn the redistricting process for the first time, some legislators, particularly Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, had a hand in the 2011 redistricting process that some critics said produced overly incumbent-friendly maps.

The commission won’t be drawing maps until new U.S. Census data arrives in mid-August.

The General Assembly’s Joint Reapportionment Committee voted in October to include incumbents’ addresses in redistricting data, ensuring the possibility it could be taken into account even if voters decided to hand redistricting power to the new commission.

If anyone had strong feelings on the question of how to handle incumbents’ addresses, it wasn’t clear from the brief discussion at last week’s commission meeting.

Sean Kumar, a Democratic-appointed lawyer from Alexandria, said he felt it would be useful to know the limits of what the commission can do. The decision on how to handle incumbents, he said, could mean the difference between creating “districts from scratch” or choosing to “minorly tweak what’s already there.”