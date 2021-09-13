Groups say racially charged Northam administration report misrepresents tax credit program

Easement agreements can take years or even generations to obtain, said the conservationists, especially in areas where communities have a history of land losses to discriminatory policies. Heirs’ property — property passed down in the absence of a will to multiple descendants over the years — has proven especially problematic for Black communities, where it may account for a third of all land owned: the U.S. Department of Agriculture has called such property “the leading cause of Black involuntary land loss.”

“For a group of people who have had land lost, land stolen, land taken from them under very dubious conditions, for someone to come up to them and say, ‘Listen, we’re going to pay you to keep your land’ … It’s oxymoronic in the minds of many people that the same people who they perceive have been trying to take their land for 100 years now all of a sudden are going to pay them to keep the land and to continue to do with the land what they were doing,” said Alexander.

As trust has increased, the tax credit has become “one of the most accessible tools for landowners to conserve their land,” said Shepard.