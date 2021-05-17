Groups press for inland water bacteria advisories

“People might be upset by warning signs, but the signs would increase public pressure on state lawmakers to invest the funds and effort needed to reduce pollution — for example, by requiring farmers to fence their herds of cattle out of the Shenandoah River.”

Monitoring for bacteria and issuing advisories in Virginia is complicated. The Virginia Department of Health issues the beach swimming advisories when bacteria concentrations hit certain levels through a grant from the EPA, said Margaret Smigo, VDH’s waterborne hazards program coordinator. The DEQ monitors surface water quality and determines if waterbodies are defined as impaired per the federal Clean Water Act.

“No such federal or state-funded program exists for inland waterbodies,” Smigo said, adding that officials tried and failed to secure additional state money for an inland water quality advisory program. “Due to the interest and concerns expressed by public and nonprofit groups for improving the information available on inland beach water quality, VDH has made several attempts to secure funding as recently as 2018, for the 2019-2020 state fiscal budget year. Unfortunately, to date, such efforts have not been successful.”