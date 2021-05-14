Governors propose $1B federal investment in Chesapeake Bay cleanup

Chesapeake Bay states are just four years out from the 2025 deadline for meeting pollution reduction targets set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus.

Excess amounts of these nutrients and sediments have over the years significantly harmed water quality in the Chesapeake Bay by contributing to an overgrowth of algae and clouding water clarity. Together, these effects prevent underwater plants from growing and deplete oxygen, eventually causing die-offs of aquatic life.

Since the EPA established “pollution diets” for bay states in 2010, Virginia and other affected jurisdictions have poured hundreds of millions into cleanup efforts. Major funding streams have gone toward wastewater plant upgrades, stormwater infrastructure and incentives and assistance to help farmers reduce polluted runoff from agricultural lands.

In a statement, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation noted that Pennsylvania, in particular, is far off track and that much of any new funding should go there.