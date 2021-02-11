General Assembly judicial interview devolves into expletive-laden spectacle

As for her qualifications, he said her background working for the state bar is different than most appointees, but she came recommended by the bar associations who reviewed applicants on the local delegation’s behalf.

Simon noted Morrissey’s own history with Uston’s former employer, the Virginia State Bar, which revoked his law license twice — most recently in 2018.

“I certainly understand Joe’s position,” Simon said. “I think you could make a straight-faced argument similar to what he’s saying, but it seems odd that someone who has been twice disbarred would key into a candidate from another part of the state. It does raise an eyebrow.”

Morrissey dismissed the suggestion he might harbor a grudge. “I’ve never met her before in my life — had nothing to do with me,” he said. “The story is very simple: Is she qualified? … I make no apologies about trying to get the best person on the bench.”

There were, however, plenty of apologies as the hearing concluded Tuesday.

“I’m sorry that we had what we had to deal with,” Edwards told Uston.

“That’s fine,” she replied.