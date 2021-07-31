Funding for Louisa, Orange projects part of U.S. House-approved budget bill

An affordable housing development in Louisa County and an Orange County-owned sports complex are closer to receiving funding as part of the federal Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill.
The two projects would receive a total of nearly $900,000 of the $6.3 million approved by the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 Virginia projects submitted by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
The expenditures must be approved by the U.S. Senate, which later this summer will review and vote on the entire appropriations bill passed by the House.
The House approved $775,000 for Ferncliff Place, an housing development in Louisa County that would include a mix of 80 market-rate and affordable residences. The goal of the development is to provide ownership for 25 individuals or families who earn 25% to 60% of the median income for Louisa County.
“The county is grateful for the potential award of funding for this project,” Bob Babyok, chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, said in a prepared statement. “Access to affordable housing is a significant concern in Louisa, and with responsible planning, this project will create safe and sustainable options to meet that challenge.”
Included in the House-approved package was $122,590 for the renovation of Booster Park in Orange. The money would pay for repairs to the fields, practice facility and concession stand at the only sports complex owned by the county.
The park has four fields for baseball and softball plus combination fields for football and soccer, along with a concession stand, playground and a large pavilion.
“Booster Park is an essential cultural and social asset in Orange County, whether you are a parent, fitness enthusiast, business owner, or nonprofit,” said James P. Crozier, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “We look forward to completing this revitalization project to ensure the park’s availability for generations to come.”