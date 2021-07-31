Funding for Louisa, Orange projects part of U.S. House-approved budget bill

An affordable housing development in Louisa County and an Orange County-owned sports complex are closer to receiving funding as part of the federal Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill.

The two projects would receive a total of nearly $900,000 of the $6.3 million approved by the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 Virginia projects submitted by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

The expenditures must be approved by the U.S. Senate, which later this summer will review and vote on the entire appropriations bill passed by the House.

The House approved $775,000 for Ferncliff Place, an housing development in Louisa County that would include a mix of 80 market-rate and affordable residences. The goal of the development is to provide ownership for 25 individuals or families who earn 25% to 60% of the median income for Louisa County.

“The county is grateful for the potential award of funding for this project,” Bob Babyok, chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, said in a prepared statement. “Access to affordable housing is a significant concern in Louisa, and with responsible planning, this project will create safe and sustainable options to meet that challenge.”