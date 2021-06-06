Federal funding restrictions could force Va. schools to spend millions improving buildings that should be replaced

The latest round of funding, though, must be spent by September 2024 and all projects are subject to state approval, according to Lane. Nearly $380 million statewide must be set aside for programs to address learning loss, and the most recent guidance from the U.S. Department of Education specifically discourages using the money for new school construction.

“There are some concerns from the federal government that the funds may not put a school division in the position where they can complete a building by 2024,” Lane said. VDOE has issued tentative approval to some counties for school additions, which have been necessary for some school divisions to maintain three to six feet of social distancing between students.

The bigger concern for Perrigan and other superintendents is that current guidelines will force school divisions to pay for improvements on outdated buildings. In Bristol, for instance, the division has requested to use some of their money for modular units and new property. The property acquisition could pave the way for new construction in the future, but it’s unlikely the city would be able to fund it independently, Perrigan said.

He’d rather use the money to consolidate and replace three aging elementary schools with a new facility — a long-time goal that the division hasn’t been able to afford.