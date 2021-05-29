Election officials begin $20M-$29M project to replace Virginia’s voter system

“When lawsuits come up, the localities are asked for a lot of correspondence from VERIS and they have to download lots of data. Some is in PDF format. Some in Excel format,” said one report. “However, the [registrars] feel it should all be in Excel so they can work with it to produce exactly what is needed. They cannot work with PDFs.”

For voter names that include special characters or accent marks, another note said, registrars have to replace them with their Latin-alphabet equivalent, because “looking up voters with VERIS’ search is impossible with special characters.”

Other VERIS users reported connectivity and data-matching issues with voter registration info processed through the DMV and criminal-justice records used in the restoration of voting rights for people with felonies.

Redistricting and assigning people to the correct polling place has also been a challenge, partly due to the lack of a built-in geographic information system. In 2017, almost 150 Fredericksburg-area voters cast ballots in the wrong House of Delegates district, prompting Democrats to push unsuccessfully for a do-over election in a swing district they lost by just 73 votes.