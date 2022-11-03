Early voting in Charlottesville, Albemarle County changing local election culture

Charlottesville early voting turnout has increased by more than 30%, and Albemarle County has seen a nearly 50% increase since the 2018 general election. The expandingly popular option is making it more difficult to predict election results at all levels, local election experts say.

Virginia lifted restrictions on early voting in 2020, coinciding with safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations.

House Bill 207 lifted the requirement that state residents provide an excuse when applying for an early voting or absentee mail-in ballot. Now, the option is relieving some of the pressure of Election Day as Virginians have more time to cast their vote before the actual day, which this year is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Elections are like the pandemic, in that every state handles them differently,” said Miles Coleman, voting analyst and associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “It was during the 2019 elections that Democrats in Virginia got full control of state government. That’s when they started to expand early voting. Before 2019 you had to have an excuse if you wanted to vote early.”

Virginia election workers count all ballots as soon as they are submitted, guaranteeing a timely public result on election night.

Pennsylvania, however, will present one of the most challenging election results to predict because election workers are not permitted to count ballots until the final polling place closes on election night next Tuesday, Coleman says.

Conversely, Arizona, where all of the House seats are up for election, is categorized as a predominately mail-in ballot state. More than 1.05 million Arizona residents cast early votes as of October 25, according to AZ Central.

Mail-in votes are overwhelmingly in favor of Democratic candidates, while Republican voters most often wait for Election Day to cast their votes, Coleman says. The difference is another reason predicted elections is more difficult than it was before new early voting laws.

Although Charlottesville and Albemarle County early voter numbers are up and in favor of Democratic candidates, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, the 5th District remains a Republican one.

“One problem for Democrats in this district is — yes, it has Charlottesville — but the rest of it is very much not Charlottesville,” Coleman said. “It’s a Republican district. I would expect at least Charlottesville and Albemarle County are going to come out strong for Throneburg with 80% or more of the vote in Charlottesville. Good may underperform, but he still has an ‘R’ next to his name.”

In addition to loosening the Election Day time constraint, the early option gives voters the opportunity to confirm that the state Department of Elections sends the correct information to their proper polling place.

During a student forum with Democratic U.S. House of Representative candidate Josh Throneburg, Senator Tim Kaine told University of Virginia students that his most recent voter registration was mistakenly not sent to his new polling place. Kaine said going to the polls early allowed him the opportunity to resolve the error before Election Day.

Election workers have more time to stop and smell the ballots with a more scattered voting style this year.

“It’s relieved a little bit of the work from poll workers,” Taylor Yowell, General Registrar and Director of Elections for Charlottesville City. “There are just as many situations happening on Election Day, but now there will be less foot traffic, which has been the case for the last couple of years when we had a high turnout for early voting.”

While mail-in ballots accounted for 40% of last year’s gubernatorial election and Charlottesville has seen further increase so far this year, a four-year election cycle will help experts determine updated early election trends.

Virginia residents can still participate in early voting at their respective polling place through Saturday, November 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.