Did Virginia lawmakers accidentally vote to legalize skill games for another year?

In a recent interview, Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, the bill’s patron, said that wasn’t the goal of the clause in question. But he too seemed uncertain about its ramifications.

“The way that I constructed the language was in consultation with a lot of the charitable people. And that was my intent to make sure they would not be impacted,” Scott said. “If people are interpreting it another way, that’s on them.”

Scott said he doesn’t think lawmakers should be in the business of “picking winners and losers.”

“I look forward to it being worked out,” Scott said. “That’s why the governor is the final word.”

Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, now in the process of signing and going over bills passed in the 2021 session, has said it wants the games banned. In a statement this week, Northam’s office hinted that it too sees the bill as potentially broader than publicly advertised.

“Governor Northam expects skill games to end as of July 1, 2021. That has been his consistent position, and it hasn’t changed,” said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky. “The governor’s action on this legislation will reflect that stance.”