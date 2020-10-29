Denver Riggleman still a Republican? He’s not sure

The acceptance of QAnon into the Republican Party is something that Riggleman thinks will spur the breakup of the two-party system. He believes a third, more centrist party will sprout.

“When you see the failure of the two-party system in the United States, I believe that other groups are going to start taking action saying ‘We’ve had enough of this’ and those groups I think are going to be the coalition of the same, or those who just want integrity in politics,” he told The Mercury.

It’s those observations dating from his time in Congress and the political makeup of his constituents that have made him consider running as an independent candidate for governor of Virginia. The state has a nonpartisan voter registration form, so there is no state data on how many voters are registered with a party.

“I really thought my political days were over” following the June convention, Riggleman said.

He thought about returning to the family business — he and his wife own a distillery in Nelson County — but his experience with losing the nomination left him frustrated.

“I really have a distaste for politics, but I believe that the people who hate politics need to stay involved, so it’s a bit of a conundrum for me,” he said.