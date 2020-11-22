Cost estimate for new Greene County EMS building higher than hoped for

STANARDSVILLE — The cost of Greene’s new emergency services building is projected to be higher than originally approved, the county’s Board of Supervisors recently learned.

Supervisors unanimously approved $1.4 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government for the building in early September. The new estimate is just under $2.1 million.

Greene County has received two $1.7 million installments of CARES Act funds, approved by Congress earlier this year. The funding can only cover expenses from March through December 2020 and is designed to help localities mitigate impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Administrator Mark Taylor said the cost increase comes from a larger design — from roughly 6,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet — for the vehicle bays to house the number of ambulance and response vehicles the EMS has.

“The original estimate that we gave the board was $1.4 million,” said Melissa Meador, director of emergency services. “That was based on [the engineer’s] experience with similar designs that he had done in the past, and it was our hope to fit our operation into minimal space.”