Commission examining legacy of slavery, racism to seek more time

The panel of lawmakers, academics and others, which has a total budget of nearly $236,000, will evaluate the short-term and long-term impacts of slavery in Virginia and the state-sanctioned de jure and de facto socioeconomic discrimination levied upon African Americans in the years following — leading to the stark racial disparities in health care access, housing, education and generational wealth that remain today.

“With this piece of legislation and the authority that’s been given to us, we can certainly put [the commission] out there,” Locke said. “Whether people accept it or not is up to them, but I think we can take what we were able to find, put it in print and make recommendations. Whether you receive it or not is totally up to that individual, but somebody has to do that work, and that’s what’s missing in the commonwealth. The work has not been done yet.”