Broadband access eyed for wide swath of Central Virginia

The biggest risk is not receiving the VATI funding, Wood said, but Firefly is working hard to manage the risks.

“The counties have some access through the American Rescue Plan funds for their portions this year,” he said. “That's helpful and helpful to the counties because it's difficult for rural counties to find additional funds, but the ARP funds give them a pool of money and a pool that has specific permissions to be spent on broadband expansion.”

American Rescue Plan money also will be part of what is discussed during a General Assembly special session next month, with broadband being one of the priorities.

“We know the VATI program has $50 million in funds and we anticipate there being another significant allocation of funds at the state level,” Wood said. “That will be important because our project will request possibly more than $50 million in VATI funds — we're looking at a project that would total more than $200 million in construction costs.”

He said Firefly is working with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which manages the VATI program, on how to be successful with this application.