Box turtle ban: Proposed Va. regulations would restrict keeping of native reptiles, amphibians

“Being able to touch these animals and keep them as pets and study them at home, I think that is valuable. Why do you want to stop that?”

On the other hand, Travis Anthony, of Henrico, said the best thing to do with box turtles, and even more-common reptiles, is to catch and release them.

“Take some great pictures, interact with it,” then say goodbye, said Anthony, the current president of the Herpetological Society. The group has taken no position on the proposed restrictions.

State and federal laws protect many mammals and birds — you can’t have a pet bobcat, for example. But Virginia has long allowed the catching and keeping of common reptiles — snakes, lizards and turtles — and amphibians, such as frogs and salamanders.

Too often, critics say, these pets outlive their welcome and are given away, flushed or turned loose in places the animals don’t recognize.

Reptiles and amphibians should not be treated as “second-class-citizen wildlife,” said Kleopfer, a member of the wildlife department’s staff. “We at the department are trying to change that attitude that these are disposable pets.”