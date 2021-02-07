Bell bill aimed at educating on use of supported decision-making passes House

“This bill will identify best practices and provide for training and model forms to use,” Bell said. “As we saw with advanced medical directives, making these legal processes easier will make this accessible to more people.”

In presenting the bill to the full House on Thursday, Bell drew on his own experiences with his 18-year-old son, who has special needs.

“We’re in the midst of the guardianship process and we are finding it daunting and hard and expensive,” Bell said before the House vote. “I’m an attorney and a member of the General Assembly, and I have to think that if I find it hard to get through and navigate how the process works, that it has to be so intimidating that a large number of Virginians who would like to have some help with how to do this are put off by it and choose not to.”

HB 2230 is the result of a bill introduced last session by Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church, which led to a work group study that recommended the language of the bill.

Kory, a co-patron of the bill, also spoke before the vote, highlighting the long road the legislation has taken.