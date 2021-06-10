Ayala on Dominion donation flip: ‘People change their minds all the time’

RICHMOND — Del. Hala Ayala, the newly minted Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, drew harsh criticism in the final days of the campaign for flipping on a promise to refuse campaign donations from state-regulated monopolies.

Her campaign ducked questions about the decision last week after finance reports revealed she had accepted a $100,000 donation from Dominion Energy, but in an interview at a polling place in Prince William on Tuesday, she suggested the decision came down to being able to fund her campaign’s voter outreach.

“It’s about talking to voters, right? And making sure we communicate and get our message out because it overwhelmingly resonates, as you’ve seen,” she said.

But Ayala insisted that her perspective on energy and utility regulation had not changed.

“People change their minds all the time. People grow. That doesn’t change where my focus is,” she said. “I will always fight for renewable energies. I will always fight for Virginians. My record is the only thing that I have to show my accountability.”